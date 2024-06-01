 Calendar Home
Location:Cookshop Portland
Map:2625 Southeast 26th Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.portlandcookshop.com/classes/2024/6/1/winemaker-dinner-series
All Dates:Jun 1, 2024 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Cooking Class & Winemaker Dinner

You will learn how to make the following meal and enjoy these pairings from Natalie's Estate Winery-

House made duck prosciutto, spiced apricot mostarda, crostino paired
2021 Zinfandel

Chilled Pea Soup with Pistou
2023 Sauvignon Blanc

Red Wine and Mushroom Risotto
2021 Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Panna Cotta with Strawberry Compote
2023 Rosé (of Syrah)

What to expect:
Class includes all ingredients, tools, recipes and instruction plus the winemaker will be presenting the boutique wines to be paired with your dinner.
Some demo + hands-on time.

Wine is included in the ticket price. Additional bottles are available for purchase at the end of the night!
Drink, eat, learn, and have fun!

Details:
Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM 7:30 PM
Where: Cookshop- 2625 Southeast 26th Avenue, Portland, OR, 97202
Cost: $125.00 per person including the cooking class, wine, and dinner
Reservations: https://www.portlandcookshop.com/.../winemaker-dinner-series

 

 

Indulge your inner chef and learn to make a swoon-worthy menu with wine

Cookshop Portland
Cookshop Portland 97202 2625 Southeast 26th Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable