Cooking Class & Winemaker Dinner

You will learn how to make the following meal and enjoy these pairings from Natalie's Estate Winery-



House made duck prosciutto, spiced apricot mostarda, crostino paired

2021 Zinfandel



Chilled Pea Soup with Pistou

2023 Sauvignon Blanc



Red Wine and Mushroom Risotto

2021 Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon



Panna Cotta with Strawberry Compote

2023 Rosé (of Syrah)



What to expect:

Class includes all ingredients, tools, recipes and instruction plus the winemaker will be presenting the boutique wines to be paired with your dinner.

Some demo + hands-on time.



Wine is included in the ticket price. Additional bottles are available for purchase at the end of the night!

Drink, eat, learn, and have fun!



Details:

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM 7:30 PM

Where: Cookshop- 2625 Southeast 26th Avenue, Portland, OR, 97202

Cost: $125.00 per person including the cooking class, wine, and dinner

Reservations: https://www.portlandcookshop.com/.../winemaker-dinner-series