|Location:
|Cookshop Portland
|Map:
|2625 Southeast 26th Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|5038075008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.portlandcookshop.com/classes/2024/6/1/winemaker-dinner-series
|All Dates:
Cooking Class & Winemaker Dinner
You will learn how to make the following meal and enjoy these pairings from Natalie's Estate Winery-
House made duck prosciutto, spiced apricot mostarda, crostino paired
2021 Zinfandel
Chilled Pea Soup with Pistou
2023 Sauvignon Blanc
Red Wine and Mushroom Risotto
2021 Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Panna Cotta with Strawberry Compote
2023 Rosé (of Syrah)
What to expect:
Class includes all ingredients, tools, recipes and instruction plus the winemaker will be presenting the boutique wines to be paired with your dinner.
Some demo + hands-on time.
Wine is included in the ticket price. Additional bottles are available for purchase at the end of the night!
Drink, eat, learn, and have fun!
Details:
Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM 7:30 PM
Where: Cookshop- 2625 Southeast 26th Avenue, Portland, OR, 97202
Cost: $125.00 per person including the cooking class, wine, and dinner
Reservations: https://www.portlandcookshop.com/.../winemaker-dinner-series
Indulge your inner chef and learn to make a swoon-worthy menu with wine