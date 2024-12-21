 Calendar Home
Location:Branch Point Distillery
Map:15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503.714.4181
Email:taste@branchpointdistillery.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/branchpointdistillery/experience/520430/cookie-whiskey-pairing?date=2024-12-21&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:Dec 21, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Dec 22, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Dec 28, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Dec 29, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Cookie & Whiskey Pairings

Treat yourself or your date to a cookie and whiskey pairing flight at the distillery. We are partnering with a fantastic, local baker (Sweet and Surly Baking Co) to create a special flight with our whiskeys. Only 48 of these pairing flights are available and will sell out, don’t miss your chance!

Saturday, December 21st

Sunday, December 22nd

Saturday, December 28th

Sunday, December 29th

Branch Point Distillery
Branch Point Distillery 15800 15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
