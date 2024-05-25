Compris Anniversary Open House

Please join us in celebrating Compris' second trip around the sun! We are so appreciative of our community. We cannot wait to welcome our Compris friends and family, as well as friends yet-to-be, at this Memorial Weekend event. Food, wine, and good vibes will be on hand! Let's kick-off this unofficial start to summer together!



When:

- Saturday, May 25th

- Please arrive anytime between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm

(Parking is quite limited ~ please carpool if possible.)



Where: Compris Vineyard



Who: All are welcome!



Cost: $30 per person



What's Included:

- Light refreshments

- A flight of wine tastings



We hope to see you there!

