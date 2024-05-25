|Location:
|Compris Vineyard
|Map:
|17425 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-538-4092
|Email:
|hello@comprisvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/comprisvineyard/event/461854/compris-anniversary-open-house
|All Dates:
Compris Anniversary Open House
Please join us in celebrating Compris' second trip around the sun! We are so appreciative of our community. We cannot wait to welcome our Compris friends and family, as well as friends yet-to-be, at this Memorial Weekend event. Food, wine, and good vibes will be on hand! Let's kick-off this unofficial start to summer together!
When:
- Saturday, May 25th
- Please arrive anytime between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm
(Parking is quite limited ~ please carpool if possible.)
Where: Compris Vineyard
Who: All are welcome!
Cost: $30 per person
What's Included:
- Light refreshments
- A flight of wine tastings
We hope to see you there!
