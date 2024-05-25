 Calendar Home
Location:Compris Vineyard
Map:17425 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-4092
Email:hello@comprisvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/comprisvineyard/event/461854/compris-anniversary-open-house
All Dates:May 25, 2024 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Compris Anniversary Open House

Please join us in celebrating Compris' second trip around the sun! We are so appreciative of our community. We cannot wait to welcome our Compris friends and family, as well as friends yet-to-be, at this Memorial Weekend event. Food, wine, and good vibes will be on hand! Let's kick-off this unofficial start to summer together!

When:  
- Saturday, May 25th
- Please arrive anytime between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm
(Parking is quite limited ~ please carpool if possible.)

Where:  Compris Vineyard

Who:   All are welcome!

Cost: $30 per person

What's Included:  
- Light refreshments
- A flight of wine tastings

We hope to see you there!

 

Fee: $30 per person

Please join us in celebrating Compris' second trip around the sun! We are so appreciative of our community. We cannot wait to welcome our Compris friends and family, as well as friends yet-to-be, at this Memorial Weekend event. Food, wine, and good vibes will be on hand! Let's kick-off this unofficial start to summer together!When:  - Saturday, May 25th- Please arrive anytime between 11:00 am ...
Compris Vineyard
Compris Vineyard 17425 17425 NE Hillside Dr, Newberg, OR 97132
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable