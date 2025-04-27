Comparative Wine Tasting - Warm vs. Cool Climate

Join us for a comparative wine event hosted by Boyd Teegarden of Natalie’s Estate Winery.



Taste and learn about 8 wines showcasing the handpicked varietals of Natalie’s Estate Winery compared to warmer and cooler climate wines.

Cool-climate wines are often described as elegant, crisp, and refreshing, with higher acidity and bright fruit flavors, while warm-climate wines are often characterized by bolder, richer, and more concentrated flavors.

This educational tasting experience will stimulate your senses and palate.



Explore and compare the different wines from cold and warm regions in this guided tasting experience. Enjoy paired hors d'oeuvres with each wine flight

We will compare the following wines:

Sauvignon Blanc

Zinfandel

Merlot

Barbera



Details:

Date: April 27, 2025

Time: 2:00 pm to 4 pm

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg OR

Ticket price: $75 per person for Cellar Club Members and $85 for General Public

Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comparative-wine-tasting-between-cool-warm-climate-regions-tickets-1224374570299



More information:

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1346537859689643/

