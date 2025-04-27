 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comparative-wine-tasting-between-cool-warm-climate-regions-tickets-1224374570299
All Dates:Apr 27, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Comparative Wine Tasting - Warm vs. Cool Climate

Join us for a comparative wine event hosted by Boyd Teegarden of Natalie’s Estate Winery.

Taste and learn about 8 wines showcasing the handpicked varietals of Natalie’s Estate Winery compared to warmer and cooler climate wines.
Cool-climate wines are often described as elegant, crisp, and refreshing, with higher acidity and bright fruit flavors, while warm-climate wines are often characterized by bolder, richer, and more concentrated flavors.
This educational tasting experience will stimulate your senses and palate.

Explore and compare the different wines from cold and warm regions in this guided tasting experience. Enjoy paired hors d'oeuvres with each wine flight
We will compare the following wines:
Sauvignon Blanc
Zinfandel
Merlot
Barbera

Details:
Date: April 27, 2025
Time: 2:00 pm to 4 pm
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg OR
Ticket price: $75 per person for Cellar Club Members and $85 for General Public
Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comparative-wine-tasting-between-cool-warm-climate-regions-tickets-1224374570299

More information:
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1346537859689643/

 

Fee: $85 per person/$75 Cellar Club

Let's compare warm and cool climate wines during this tasting!

