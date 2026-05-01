|Location:
|Wetzel Estate
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|alma@wetzelestate.com
|Website:
|http://17485 Highway 22
|All Dates:
COMEDY NIGHT at WETZEL ESTATE WINERY!
Get ready for a night full of laughter, wine, and unforgettable vibes! Join us Friday, May 29, from 6:00–7:30 PM for an evening of top-tier comedy right here at Wetzel Estate.
Our comedy nights bring you some of the funniest comedians in the country, delivering nonstop laughs, sharp wit, and feel-good fun. Pair that with your favorite glass of wine, and you’ve got the perfect night out! 🍷
Don’t miss your chance to laugh the night away with friends in a beautiful vineyard setting.
🎟️ Tickets are available now — grab yours before they sell out!
www.eventbrite.com
Fee: $17.85 – $28.52