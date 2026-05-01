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Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://17485 Highway 22
All Dates:May 29, 2026 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

COMEDY NIGHT at WETZEL ESTATE WINERY!

Get ready for a night full of laughter, wine, and unforgettable vibes! Join us Friday, May 29, from 6:00–7:30 PM for an evening of top-tier comedy right here at Wetzel Estate.

Our comedy nights bring you some of the funniest comedians in the country, delivering nonstop laughs, sharp wit, and feel-good fun. Pair that with your favorite glass of wine, and you’ve got the perfect night out! 🍷

Don’t miss your chance to laugh the night away with friends in a beautiful vineyard setting.

🎟️ Tickets are available now — grab yours before they sell out!

www.eventbrite.com

 

Fee: $17.85 – $28.52

Get ready for a night full of laughter, wine, and unforgettable vibes! Join us Friday, May 29, from 6:00–7:30 PM for an evening of top-tier comedy right here at Wetzel Estate.Our comedy nights bring you some of the funniest comedians in the country, delivering nonstop laughs, sharp wit, and feel-good fun. Pair that with your favorite glass of wine, and you’ve got the perfect night out! ...
Wetzel Estate
Wetzel Estate 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
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