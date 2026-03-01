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Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://17485 Highway 22
All Dates:Mar 27, 2026 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

COMEDY NIGHT at WETZEL ESTATE WINERY!


🍷 An Evening of Comedy at Wetzel Estate Winery

You’re invited to join us on Friday, March 27, Show time 6:00–7:30 PM at Wetzel Estate Winery for a special night of live comedy in our tasting room.

Enjoy an evening of quality entertainment paired with your favorite Wetzel Estate wines in a relaxed and welcoming setting. It’s the perfect way to begin your weekend with friends, laughter, and a glass in hand.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Get your tickets now at www.eventbrite.com

 

Fee: $17.85 – $28.52

🍷 An Evening of Comedy at Wetzel Estate WineryYou’re invited to join us on Friday, March 27, Show time 6:00–7:30 PM at Wetzel Estate Winery for a special night of live comedy in our tasting room.Enjoy an evening of quality entertainment paired with your favorite Wetzel Estate wines in a relaxed and welcoming setting. It’s the perfect way to begin your weekend with friends, laughter, ...
Wetzel Estate
Wetzel Estate 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
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