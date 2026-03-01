|Location:
|Wetzel Estate
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|alma@wetzelestate.com
|Website:
|http://17485 Highway 22
|All Dates:
COMEDY NIGHT at WETZEL ESTATE WINERY!
🍷 An Evening of Comedy at Wetzel Estate Winery
You’re invited to join us on Friday, March 27, Show time 6:00–7:30 PM at Wetzel Estate Winery for a special night of live comedy in our tasting room.
Enjoy an evening of quality entertainment paired with your favorite Wetzel Estate wines in a relaxed and welcoming setting. It’s the perfect way to begin your weekend with friends, laughter, and a glass in hand.
We look forward to seeing you there.
Get your tickets now at www.eventbrite.com
Fee: $17.85 – $28.52