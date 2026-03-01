COMEDY NIGHT at WETZEL ESTATE WINERY!



🍷 An Evening of Comedy at Wetzel Estate Winery



You’re invited to join us on Friday, March 27, Show time 6:00–7:30 PM at Wetzel Estate Winery for a special night of live comedy in our tasting room.



Enjoy an evening of quality entertainment paired with your favorite Wetzel Estate wines in a relaxed and welcoming setting. It’s the perfect way to begin your weekend with friends, laughter, and a glass in hand.



We look forward to seeing you there.



Get your tickets now at www.eventbrite.com

Fee: $17.85 – $28.52