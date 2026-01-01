 Calendar Home
Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://17485 Highway 22
All Dates:Jan 30, 2026 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

COMEDY NIGHT at WETZEL ESTATE WINERY!

comedy nights are filled with hilarious jokes from some of the best comedians in the industry. This event will feature some of the funniest comedians in the country, who will have you in stitches with their hilarious jokes and witty humor so don't miss out on this unforgettable night of comedy and good times!

 

Fee: $17.85 – $28.52

Wetzel Estate
17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

