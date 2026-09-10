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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0389/comedy-night--oct-10
All Dates:Oct 10, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Comedy Night at Oak Knoll Winery

Comedy Night

📅 Date: Saturday, Oct 10, 2026
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM - Doors open at 5pm

🎟️ Tickets:
Advance: $25 per person (21+ event only)
Members: $15 per person (up to 4 tickets)
At the Door: $30 (after 4 PM on event day)

🚚 Food Truck: Boro Burgers
🍕 Outside food is welcome
🚫 No outside beverages allowed (including water)
🐾 No pets allowed
❌ No refunds

 

Fee: $25.00

Get ready to laugh! Comedy Night at Oak Knoll Winery brings hilarious stand-up comedians, great wine, and plenty of laughs together for a fun night out. Grab your friends, grab a glass, and enjoy the show! 21+ only.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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