|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0389/comedy-night--oct-10
|All Dates:
Comedy Night at Oak Knoll Winery
Comedy Night
📅 Date: Saturday, Oct 10, 2026
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM - Doors open at 5pm
🎟️ Tickets:
Advance: $25 per person (21+ event only)
Members: $15 per person (up to 4 tickets)
At the Door: $30 (after 4 PM on event day)
🚚 Food Truck: Boro Burgers
🍕 Outside food is welcome
🚫 No outside beverages allowed (including water)
🐾 No pets allowed
❌ No refunds
Fee: $25.00
Get ready to laugh! Comedy Night at Oak Knoll Winery brings hilarious stand-up comedians, great wine, and plenty of laughs together for a fun night out. Grab your friends, grab a glass, and enjoy the show! 21+ only.