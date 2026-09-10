Comedy Night at Oak Knoll Winery

Comedy Night



📅 Date: Saturday, Oct 10, 2026

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM - Doors open at 5pm



🎟️ Tickets:

Advance: $25 per person (21+ event only)

Members: $15 per person (up to 4 tickets)

At the Door: $30 (after 4 PM on event day)



🚚 Food Truck: Boro Burgers

🍕 Outside food is welcome

🚫 No outside beverages allowed (including water)

🐾 No pets allowed

❌ No refunds

Fee: $25.00