Oak Knoll Winery
29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0253/comedy-night--march-14
Mar 14, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Comedy Night at Oak Knoll Winery

Get ready for a night of laughs, wine, and great company at Oak Knoll Winery! Comedy Night is the perfect excuse to grab your friends, sip something delicious, and enjoy an evening of live stand-up in a fun and relaxed winery setting.

This 21+ event features a lineup of talented comedians guaranteed to keep the good times rolling. Whether you're a comedy fan or just looking for a unique night out, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

Event Details
Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Tickets:
Presale: $25
Wine Club Members: $15 per person (limit 4 tickets per member)
At the Door: $35 after 4:00 PM on event day

Featuring:
Headliner: Andrew Sleighter
Feature Act: Donna Moran
Host: Lee H. Tillman

Good to Know:
21+ only
No outside beverages allowed
Food truck on site: Westside Pizza House
No pets allowed

Come early, grab a glass, and settle in for a night full of comedy and Oak Knoll fun.

 

Fee: $25.00

Comedy, wine, and a night of big laughs at Oak Knoll! 🍷🎤😂

