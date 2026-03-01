Comedy Night at Oak Knoll Winery

Get ready for a night of laughs, wine, and great company at Oak Knoll Winery! Comedy Night is the perfect excuse to grab your friends, sip something delicious, and enjoy an evening of live stand-up in a fun and relaxed winery setting.



This 21+ event features a lineup of talented comedians guaranteed to keep the good times rolling. Whether you're a comedy fan or just looking for a unique night out, this is one event you won’t want to miss.



Event Details

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



Tickets:

Presale: $25

Wine Club Members: $15 per person (limit 4 tickets per member)

At the Door: $35 after 4:00 PM on event day



Featuring:

Headliner: Andrew Sleighter

Feature Act: Donna Moran

Host: Lee H. Tillman



Good to Know:

21+ only

No outside beverages allowed

Food truck on site: Westside Pizza House

No pets allowed



Come early, grab a glass, and settle in for a night full of comedy and Oak Knoll fun.

Fee: $25.00