 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: (503)623-2405
Email:events@eolahillswinecellars.com
Website:http://https://eolahillswinery.com/event/comedy-night-david-piccolomini-and-jeff-mcbride/
All Dates:Nov 10, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Comedy Night

Come out for a night of hilarious comedy and great Eola Hills wine!



Nationally recognized comedians travel the country tasting local wine and making new fans in this new comedy circuit. Bringing quality comedy to folks for a fraction of what antiquated comedy clubs demand with delicious local wine. This comedy tour takes top comedians who you’ve seen on TV and sends them out on the road to perform at wineries throughout the country. Find out which wines pair best with hysterical laughter when The Winery Comedy Tour comes to Eola Hills!

 

Fee: $20

Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Eola Hills Wine Cellars 97371 501 S Pacific Hwy W., Rickreall, Oregon 97371
