Classic Wines Auction Winter Winemaker Dinners

More than twenty Portland-area restaurants pair with Pacific Northwest wineries for memorable culinary experiences over three nights and one day. You'll enjoy a chef-crafted multi-course meal while learning about the paired wines from those who know them best. A portion of proceeds benefits five nonprofits supporting children and families in Oregon and SW Washington. Join us and eat, drink and raise money!

Fee: $85-$150