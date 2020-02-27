 Calendar Home
Classic Wines Auction Winter Winemaker Dinners

More than twenty Portland-area restaurants pair with Pacific Northwest wineries for memorable culinary experiences over three nights and one day. You'll enjoy a chef-crafted multi-course meal while learning about the paired wines from those who know them best. A portion of proceeds benefits five nonprofits supporting children and families in Oregon and SW Washington. Join us and eat, drink and raise money!

Fee: $85-$150

Memorable culinary experiences benefiting local nonprofits.

