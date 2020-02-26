|Location:
|various locations
|Map:
|various locations, various locations in Portland, Vancouver and Lake Oswego, OR & WA various
|Phone:
|503-972-0194
|Email:
|info@classicwinesauction.com
|Website:
|http://www.winemakerdinnerspdx.com
|All Dates:
Classic Wines Auction Winter Winemaker Dinners
More than twenty Portland-area restaurants pair with Pacific Northwest wineries for memorable culinary experiences over three nights and one day. You'll enjoy a chef-crafted multi-course meal while learning about the paired wines from those who know them best. A portion of proceeds benefits five nonprofits supporting children and families in Oregon and SW Washington. Join us and eat, drink and raise money!
Fee: $85-$150
Memorable culinary experiences benefiting local nonprofits.