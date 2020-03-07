 Calendar Home
Classic Wines Auction

Classic Wines Auction is one of the longest-running charity wine auctions in the U.S., ranking in the Top 10 of U.S. Charity Wine Auctions by Wine Spectator Magazine.

Since the organization’s inception in 1982, Classic Wines Auction has raised nearly $50 million for local nonprofits and benefited more than one million individuals in the community.

Auction guests enjoy a gourmet array of food prepared by acclaimed Portland chefs, including a multi-course dinner paired with wines from specially selected Honorary Wine Ambassadors from around the globe. During the reception, guests peruse a multitude of unique auction items while sipping the finest wines and enjoying tasting stations presented by local chefs. The Auction itself is an action-packed, energetic extravaganza, providing the opportunity to bid on lavish live auction items ranging from exotic vacations to exceptional wine packages.

Fee: $1,000

The 36th annual Classic Wines Auction aims to raise more than ever for local nonprofits.

