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Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/event/603954/cinco-de-mayo-tacos
All Dates:May 5, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Cinco de Mayo Tacos

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Cória Estates with bold, authentic flavors from Chef Reyes and perfectly paired fresh pours of your favorite Cória wine! Take your pick of Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, or Grilled Chicken tacos, each served with house-made salsa and guacamole. Add rice and beans for a delicious finishing touch!

All payments will be processed on the day of the event.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Cória Estates with bold, authentic flavors from Chef Reyes and perfectly paired fresh pours of your favorite Cória wine! Take your pick of Carne Asada, Pork Carnitas, or Grilled Chicken tacos, each served with house-made salsa and guacamole. Add rice and beans for a delicious finishing touch!All payments will be processed on the day of the event.
Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
May (2026)
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