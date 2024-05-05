 Calendar Home
Cinco de Mayo - Mariachi + Tacos

Let's celebrate Cinco de Mayo together at Yamhill Valley Vineyards with a lively Mariachi band, Mariachi mi Jalisco. Join us for this celebration on Sunday, May 5th, from 4-7pm.

The ticket price is $40, $35 for Wine Club Members, and includes a glass of wine and a $10 wine credit that you can use towards the purchase of additional wines at the event. You can also enjoy traditional tacos available from the food truck La Gran Victoria.

Please note that reservations are required, and tickets are limited. So, hurry and book your spot now to avoid missing out on this festive fiesta!

 

Fee: $40

