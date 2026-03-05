Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Wetzel Estate

Celebrate with us for an evening of wine, flavor, and festive fun in the heart of wine country! 🌿✨



Join us for a vibrant Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring curated wine pairings, delicious food, games & prizes, and a lively atmosphere you won’t want to miss. Grab your friends and make it a night to remember!



🎟️ Click to purchase your tickets now!



General Admission Ticket $25



Fiesta Experience Ticket $45.00



📅 Date: May 5

⏰ Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 Location: Wetzel Estate Winery- 17485 Hwy 22 Dallas, OR 97338



Let’s fiesta! 🥳🍇

Fee: $25 or $45