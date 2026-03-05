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Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://17485 Highway 22
All Dates:May 5, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Wetzel Estate

Celebrate with us for an evening of wine, flavor, and festive fun in the heart of wine country! 🌿✨

Join us for a vibrant Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring curated wine pairings, delicious food, games & prizes, and a lively atmosphere you won’t want to miss. Grab your friends and make it a night to remember!

🎟️ Click to purchase your tickets now!

General Admission Ticket $25

Fiesta Experience Ticket $45.00

📅 Date: May 5
⏰ Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
📍 Location: Wetzel Estate Winery- 17485 Hwy 22 Dallas, OR 97338

Let’s fiesta! 🥳🍇

 

Fee: $25 or $45

Celebrate with us for an evening of wine, flavor, and festive fun in the heart of wine country! 🌿✨Join us for a vibrant Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring curated wine pairings, delicious food, games & prizes, and a lively atmosphere you won’t want to miss. Grab your friends and make it a night to remember!🎟️ Click to purchase your tickets now!General Admission Ticket $25Fiesta ...
Wetzel Estate
Wetzel Estate 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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