|Location:
|Wetzel Estate
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|alma@wetzelestate.com
|Website:
|http://17485 Highway 22
|All Dates:
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Wetzel Estate
Celebrate with us for an evening of wine, flavor, and festive fun in the heart of wine country! 🌿✨
Join us for a vibrant Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring curated wine pairings, delicious food, games & prizes, and a lively atmosphere you won’t want to miss. Grab your friends and make it a night to remember!
🎟️ Click to purchase your tickets now!
General Admission Ticket $25
Fiesta Experience Ticket $45.00
📅 Date: May 5
⏰ Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
📍 Location: Wetzel Estate Winery- 17485 Hwy 22 Dallas, OR 97338
Let’s fiesta! 🥳🍇
Fee: $25 or $45