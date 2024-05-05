 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:lori@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
All Dates:May 5, 2024 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Cinco de Mayo

Spice up your Cinco de Mayo with an unforgettable celebration at Youngberg Hill Winery! We're bringing the vibrant spirit of this festive occasion to the heart of wine country.

Feel the rhythm and immerse yourself in the lively salsa music that will get you dancing! Whether you're a dancing pro or want to sway to the rhythm, our open dance floor welcomes everyone to express their joy and dance the day away.

Savor authentic street tacos from the Wandering Vine and explore our fine wines to create your perfect pairing!

No reservations are required, but we would love to know if you're coming! RSVPs are appreciated as they help us create an even better experience for everyone.

Be sure to join us for a day filled with joy, culture, and community spirit. Let's raise a glass to good times and great memories at Youngberg Hill!

https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/454483/cinco-de-mayo-2024

 

Fee: $0

Fiesta, flavors, and fun await on Cinco de Mayo!

