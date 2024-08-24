|Location:
|Branch Point Distillery
|15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
|503.714.4181
|taste@branchpointdistillery.com
|https://www.exploretock.com/branchpointdistillery/search?date=2024-08-24&size=2&time=16%3A00
Cigar Night
During the day (starting at noon) enjoy full size whiskey pours and cocktails along with Farmer's Plate and Pantry’s pizza truck and other goodies. From 4-8pm we invite you to enjoy a cigar on the patio to relax and finish off your night. (Bring your own, or we will have a small selection for you to choose from.)
