|Location:
|2 Towns Tap Room
|Map:
|33930 SE Eastgate Circle, Corvallis, Oregon 97333
|Phone:
|5412073915
|Email:
|j.wisor@2townsciderhouse.com
|Website:
|http://33930 SE Eastgate Circle
|All Dates:
Cider Making with 2 Towns Ciderhouse
Join us for an engaging cider crafting workshop and a chance to meet the maker behind 2 Towns Ciderhouse creations. Dave Takush, will personally guide you through the art of transforming juice into cider. Connect with Dave, gain insider tips, and savor a variety of our award-winning ciders during this immersive event. Whether you're a cider enthusiast or a novice, all skill levels are welcome to this unique opportunity
Home Kit available for purchase at Ticket Check-out! While supplies last!
Limited to 55 seats $10 reserves a spot
Fee: $10
Unlock the Secrets of Cider Making with 2 Towns' Head Cidermaker, Dave Takush