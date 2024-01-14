 Calendar Home
Location:2 Towns Tap Room
Map:33930 SE Eastgate Circle, Corvallis, Oregon 97333
Phone: 5412073915
Email:j.wisor@2townsciderhouse.com
Website:http://33930 SE Eastgate Circle
All Dates:Jan 14, 2024 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Cider Making with 2 Towns Ciderhouse

Join us for an engaging cider crafting workshop and a chance to meet the maker behind 2 Towns Ciderhouse creations. Dave Takush, will personally guide you through the art of transforming juice into cider. Connect with Dave, gain insider tips, and savor a variety of our award-winning ciders during this immersive event. Whether you're a cider enthusiast or a novice, all skill levels are welcome to this unique opportunity
Home Kit available for purchase at Ticket Check-out! While supplies last!
Limited to 55 seats $10 reserves a spot

 

Fee: $10

Unlock the Secrets of Cider Making with 2 Towns' Head Cidermaker, Dave Takush

