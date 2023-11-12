 Calendar Home
Christmas Wreath Workshop

Enjoy a fun and festive hands-on workshop where you will learn to create your own beautiful Christmas Grapevine wreath from scratch while sipping on Natalie’s Estate wines!

You'll create your own beautiful 18 " wreath using a variety of seasonal foliage, flowers, and decorations. Led by owner, Denice Seeger of Distinctive Designs by Denice, you'll learn step-by-step how to craft a stunning piece that will be a true masterpiece to hang on your door.

Don't worry if you're a beginner – Denice will offer helpful tips and advice throughout the workshop, ensuring that you feel confident and proud of your creation.
Join us in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, surrounded by like-minded individuals who share your passion for creativity and wine. We'll provide all the materials you need to bring your vision to life.

As you work on your wreath, you'll feel a sense of excitement and accomplishment, knowing that you're creating something truly special.
To make your experience even more delightful, we will be serving a flight of Natalie’s Estate wines.

At the end of the workshop, you'll be able to take home your one-of-a-kind wreath, a beautiful symbol of your creativity and holiday spirit.

Date: Sunday, November 12th, 2023
Time: 2 pm – 4 pm
Location: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg Oregon
Ticket cost: $85 for General public | $70 for Cellar Club
Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-wreath-workshop-at-natalies-estate-winery-tickets-727998712747

 

Fee: $85 per person/$70 Cellar Club

Join us to craft your own holiday wreath to adorn your door

