Location:Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine Tasting Room
Map:7919 Spring Valley Rd NW,, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5039328313
Email:info@kuenzifamilyvineyard.com
Website:https://kuenzifamilyvineyard.com/
All Dates:Dec 13, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Christmas Sip & Shop

Get ready for a festive day of fun at Kuenzi Family Vineyard’s Sip and Shop event! 🎄🍷

Join us on December 13th from 11 am to 5 pm for a delightful experience. Enjoy a glass of wine, indulge in a Christmas Charcuterie cup, and capture special moments under the mistletoe. While you're there, check off your gift list with unique finds from our amazing local vendors:

Copper Forest Design: Beautiful woodwork

Crème Soaps: Luxurious handmade soaps

Tupperware with Emily: Versatile Tupperware

Stone Mystique: Exquisite wire-wrapped jewelry

Cassy Can Craft: Fun 3D toys

Lollie Shoppe: Delightful freeze-dried candy

Don’t miss out on this fun holiday event! ✨🎁

Sip on Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine while you shop local vendors to find the perfect Christmas gift!

