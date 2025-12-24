 Calendar Home
Location:Maragas Winery
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734
Phone: 5415465464
Email:dj@maragaswinery.com
Website:http://15523 SW Hwy 97
All Dates:Dec 24, 2025 - Dec 25, 2025

Christmas Eve Open House

An old fashioned Christmas tradition at our Central Oregon winery.  Cozy and festive surroundings with Live Christmas favorites sung by Samantha Maragas, returning from the Pt. Park Conservatory for Performing Arts. With a suggested $10 donation to NeighborImpact Food Bank, you’ll also receive a cup of mulled wine and spiced popcorn. For every $10 donation received, Maragas Winery will add another $5. 100% of all donations go to NeighborImpact.  Located in the pastoral countryside of Culver, yet easy and quick to get to from Central Oregon, just 10 minutes north of Home Depot in Redmond on Hwy 97. More details at www.maragaswinery.com

 

Fee: $0

Live Christmas music and more

Maragas Winery
Maragas Winery 15523 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734
December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable