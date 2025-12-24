Christmas Eve Open House

An old fashioned Christmas tradition at our Central Oregon winery. Cozy and festive surroundings with Live Christmas favorites sung by Samantha Maragas, returning from the Pt. Park Conservatory for Performing Arts. With a suggested $10 donation to NeighborImpact Food Bank, you’ll also receive a cup of mulled wine and spiced popcorn. For every $10 donation received, Maragas Winery will add another $5. 100% of all donations go to NeighborImpact. Located in the pastoral countryside of Culver, yet easy and quick to get to from Central Oregon, just 10 minutes north of Home Depot in Redmond on Hwy 97. More details at www.maragaswinery.com

Fee: $0