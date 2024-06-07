|Location:
|Rosmarino Osteria Italiana
|Map:
|714 E 1st St. Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|(503) 857-8259
|Email:
|celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/winemaker-dinner-rosmarino-osteria-italiana/
|All Dates:
Chris James Cellars Winemaker Dinner at Rosmarino
Friday, June 7th, 5pm and 7:30pm || Rosmarino Osteria Italiana Restaurant || Newberg
Join us for an unforgettable winemaker dinner at Rosmarino!
Experience pure Italian cuisine from chef Dario Pisoni paired with our wines! This is an absolutely amazing experience of food and wine, with the most authentic Italian food in Oregon.
There are 2 time slots available: 5pm and 7:30pm. (Reservations must be made in advance.)
Hurry and make your reservations now, there are limited seats available! You don’t want to miss this!
Fee: $140
Winemaker dinner featuring Chris James Cellars Italian varietals at Rosmarino Osteria Italiana.