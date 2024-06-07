Chris James Cellars Winemaker Dinner at Rosmarino

Friday, June 7th, 5pm and 7:30pm || Rosmarino Osteria Italiana Restaurant || Newberg



Join us for an unforgettable winemaker dinner at Rosmarino!



Experience pure Italian cuisine from chef Dario Pisoni paired with our wines! This is an absolutely amazing experience of food and wine, with the most authentic Italian food in Oregon.



There are 2 time slots available: 5pm and 7:30pm. (Reservations must be made in advance.)



Hurry and make your reservations now, there are limited seats available! You don’t want to miss this!

Fee: $140