 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034747670
Email:celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://chrisjamescellars.com/events/#events
All Dates:Feb 7, 2024 - Dec 4, 2024 First Wednesday of every month!

Chris James Cellars Trivia Night

Join us at our monthly Trivia night at our McMinnville tasting room.

Grab your friends and register your team! The trivia night is free, but we do require a $10 minimum spend, please!

Date: First Wednesday of each month

Time: 6:30 – 830 pm

Reserve a table for your team today!

Monthly Trivia Night at Chris James Cellars. First Wednesday of every month!

Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room 97128 645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, OR 97128
February (2024)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable