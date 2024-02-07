|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034747670
|Email:
|celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://chrisjamescellars.com/events/#events
|All Dates:
Chris James Cellars Trivia Night
Join us at our monthly Trivia night at our McMinnville tasting room.
Grab your friends and register your team! The trivia night is free, but we do require a $10 minimum spend, please!
Date: First Wednesday of each month
Time: 6:30 – 830 pm
Reserve a table for your team today!
Monthly Trivia Night at Chris James Cellars. First Wednesday of every month!