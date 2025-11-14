 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034747670
Email:beth@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/holiday-sale/
All Dates:Nov 14, 2025 - Dec 14, 2025

Chris James Cellars Holiday Sale

November 14th thru December 14th

Get your holiday shopping done with great deals on your favorite Chris James Cellars wines!

From November 14th until December 14th will be offering a special discount on bottle purchases online and in the tasting rooms. This is a fantastic opportunity to stock up, gear up for holiday parties, or get the perfect wine for those on your holiday shopping lists!

Buy 3 bottles and get 10% off.

Buy 6 bottles and get 20% off.

Buy 12 bottles and get 30% off.

Club Members get their normal discount amount PLUS an additional 15% on all purchases

(Discount on Library Wines only available for Club Members.)

Discount will also be applied to any shipping costs, if you need to have your wine shipped.

Special Deals for the Holidays!

