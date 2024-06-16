|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd St. Suite 1A, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5037842874
|Email:
|celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/portland/event/3698331/
|All Dates:
Chris James Cellars Father's Day Paint Party
Sunday June 16th, 12pm-2:30pm || McMinnville Tasting Room
Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room for a Father’s Day Celebration! Create a forever memory with Dad by painting a gorgeous masterpiece, wine glass in hand!
Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.
Check-in time from 12:00-12:30 PM. Painting begins promptly at 12:30 PM and goes until 2:30 pm.
Cancellations made between 12 to 48 hours of the event are subject only to a credit towards another event. Cancellations made within 12 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.
Ages 18 and over only.
Fee: $55
