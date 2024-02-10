|Location:
|Erin Hanson Gallery
|Map:
|1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 334-3670
|Email:
|info@erinhanson.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.erinhanson.com/event/secondsaturday
|All Dates:
Chris James Cellars at the Erin Hanson Gallery
1pm-5pm || Erin Hanson Gallery
Chris James Cellars will be pouring our wines at the Erin Hanson Gallery for their 2nd Saturdays event. We will have a special theme each month and 3 wines that match the theme. Come sample our wines and enjoy the beautiful artwork.
