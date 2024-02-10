 Calendar Home
Location:Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: (503) 334-3670
Email:info@erinhanson.com
Website:http://https://www.erinhanson.com/event/secondsaturday
All Dates:Feb 10, 2024 - May 11, 2024 Every Second Saturday till May.

Chris James Cellars at the Erin Hanson Gallery

1pm-5pm || Erin Hanson Gallery


Chris James Cellars will be pouring our wines at the Erin Hanson Gallery for their 2nd Saturdays event. We will have a special theme each month and 3 wines that match the theme. Come sample our wines and enjoy the beautiful artwork.

Chris James Cellars will be pouring at the Erin Hanson Gallery

Erin Hanson Gallery
Erin Hanson Gallery 97128 1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
February (2024)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable