Chris James Cellars After Hours: GSM

Wednesday February 28th 6:30-8:30pm || McMinnville Tasting Room



Join us for a guided tasting event featuring our new 2020 GSM and the 3 varietals that make up GSM; 2020 Grenache, 2020 Syrah, and 2020 Mourvedre!

Each wine will be perfectly paired with hearty small bites from 1882 Grille.



$50/person, club member discounts apply; gratuity included



Tickets are now available! Get yours before we sell out.



* No refunds within 48 hours of the event.

Fee: $50