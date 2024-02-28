|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|503-474-7670
|celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
|http://https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/chris-james-cellars-after-hours-gsm/
Chris James Cellars After Hours: GSM
Wednesday February 28th 6:30-8:30pm || McMinnville Tasting Room
Join us for a guided tasting event featuring our new 2020 GSM and the 3 varietals that make up GSM; 2020 Grenache, 2020 Syrah, and 2020 Mourvedre!
Each wine will be perfectly paired with hearty small bites from 1882 Grille.
$50/person, club member discounts apply; gratuity included
Tickets are now available! Get yours before we sell out.
* No refunds within 48 hours of the event.
An after-hours special tasting experience.