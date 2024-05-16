 Calendar Home
Location:Downtown Tigard
Map:12345 SW Main St, Tigard, OR 97223
Phone: 503-784-2874
Email:celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://www.tickettomato.com/event/8350
All Dates:May 16, 2024 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Chris James Cellars @ Tigard Wine Walk

Join us to taste some incredible wines and explore the unique stores and restaurants of Downtown Tigard!

Start at Rotary Plaza to pick up your tasting glass, wristband and map, then head down the street for your tasting adventure. Tasting locations will be clearly marked and ready for you. In addition to their full menus, local restaurants will have special small plate menus for the event.

This event is a fundraiser for the Tigard Downtown Alliance and proceeds will help support other Tigard Downtown events and projects.

 

Fee: $40

Downtown Tigard Wine Walk

Downtown Tigard
Downtown Tigard 12345 12345 SW Main St, Tigard, OR 97223
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable