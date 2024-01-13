 Calendar Home
Location:Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: (503) 334-3670
Email:beth@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/chris-james-cellars-the-erin-hanson-gallery/
All Dates:Jan 13, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Chris James Cellars @ the Erin Hanson Gallery

1pm-5pm || Erin Hanson Gallery

January 13th: Riesling the New Year

Chris James Cellars with be pouring our wines at the Erin Hanson Gallery for their 2nd Saturdays event. We will have a special theme each month and 3 wines that match the theme. Come sample our wines and enjoy the beautiful artwork.

Chris James Cellars will be pouring our wine at the Erin Hanson Gallery

