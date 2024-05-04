 Calendar Home
Location:Downtown Forest Grove
Map:2417 Pacific Avenue, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
Phone: 503-357-3006
Email:info@fgcchamber.org
Website:http://https://fgcchamber.org/24-spring-wine-walk/
All Dates:May 4, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Chris James Cellars @ Forest Grove Wine Walk

Join us at the 2024 Spring Forest Grove Wine Walk to celebrate Oregon Wine Month! Put on by the Forest Grove Chamber of Commerce it will be a day filled with the finest local wines, vibrant atmosphere, shopping, and cherished memories. Buy your tickets now and toast to a day well spent!

$25 entry gets you a souvenir glass and a 10-tasting punch card.

 

Fee: $25

