Chris James Cellars @ First Taste Oregon

January 26th and 27th. At the Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center: Jackman Long Building



January 26th: 4pm-9pm || January 27th: 12pm-9pm



Chris James Cellars will be at First Taste Oregon again for the 2024 year! We look forward to seeing you and sharing our favorite new wines with you.



First Taste Oregon features the best of the best Oregon has!



Art, Wine, Brew, Spirits, and Food

First Taste features some of the industry’s best winemakers, craft brewers, spirit distillers, artists and culinary masters. If wine is not your thing, enjoy a hard cider or a craft brew from one of the state’s best craft brewers or discover your new favorite distilled beverage. Plus, with various artists and commercial vendors, you’re sure to find a one-of-a-kind must-have item.

Fee: $15