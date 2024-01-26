 Calendar Home
Location:Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center
Map:2330 NE 17th Street, Salem, Oregon 97301
Phone: 5034747670
Email:celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://www.firsttasteoregon.com/
All Dates:Jan 26, 2024 - Jan 27, 2024

Chris James Cellars @ First Taste Oregon

January 26th and 27th. At the Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center: Jackman Long Building

January 26th: 4pm-9pm || January 27th: 12pm-9pm

Chris James Cellars will be at First Taste Oregon again for the 2024 year! We look forward to seeing you and sharing our favorite new wines with you.

First Taste Oregon features the best of the best Oregon has!

Art, Wine, Brew, Spirits, and Food
First Taste features some of the industry’s best winemakers, craft brewers, spirit distillers, artists and culinary masters. If wine is not your thing, enjoy a hard cider or a craft brew from one of the state’s best craft brewers or discover your new favorite distilled beverage. Plus, with various artists and commercial vendors, you’re sure to find a one-of-a-kind must-have item.

 

Fee: $15

Chris James Cellars will be pouring at the First Taste Oregon wine festival!

Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center
Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center 97301 2330 NE 17th Street, Salem, Oregon 97301
January (2024)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable