Chris James Cellars @ Bubbles Fest

Come out and enjoy Bubbles Fest for not only one, but TWO days of bubbles and fun! Taste sparkling wine from ALL 28 wineries (14 different producers each day). Experience the delights of being at this fabulous event in its entirety!



Taste wines from all the producers along with delicious food from NW Fresh Seafood Oysters, Trellis Wine Bar & Kitchen, Fry Hard French Fries, Autumn Made Cookies, Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn and DJ Jimbo spinning cool vinyl vibes.



Chris James Cellars will be there on Sunday 2/18!

Fee: $85