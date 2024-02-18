 Calendar Home
Location:Anne Amie Vineyards
Map:6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd., Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 503-864-2991
Email:celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://anneamie.com/events/bubbles-fest/
All Dates:Feb 18, 2024 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Chris James Cellars @ Bubbles Fest

Come out and enjoy Bubbles Fest for not only one, but TWO days of bubbles and fun! Taste sparkling wine from ALL 28 wineries (14 different producers each day). Experience the delights of being at this fabulous event in its entirety!

Taste wines from all the producers along with delicious food from NW Fresh Seafood Oysters, Trellis Wine Bar & Kitchen, Fry Hard French Fries, Autumn Made Cookies, Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn and DJ Jimbo spinning cool vinyl vibes.

Chris James Cellars will be there on Sunday 2/18!

 

Fee: $85

Chris James Cellars will be at Bubbles Fest 2024 on Sunday Feb. 18th.

Anne Amie Vineyards
Anne Amie Vineyards 97111 6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd., Carlton, Oregon 97111
February (2024)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable