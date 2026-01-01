Chocolates during February at Fairsing

Hark!



February is just around the corner, and there is much ado about chocolate at Fairsing Vineyard.



During February, the artisan chocolates of The Bard’s Confectionery will join Fairsing, center stage, in our tasting room.



Whether chocolates from The Bard are to be, or not to be, savored with our estate wines is the question entirely up to our guests.



Chocolate assortments will be available for purchase in addition to our wine tasting experiences.



The Bard’s Confectionery is owned locally (Mount Angel, Oregon), and they craft unique truffles, salted caramels, and dark chocolates using the finest high-quality ingredients.



February, Fairsing estate wines and fine chocolates. We're ready. Join us!