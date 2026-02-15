 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Feb 6, 2026 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Feb 7, 2026 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Feb 13, 2026 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Feb 14, 2026 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Feb 15, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Chocolate & Wine Pairing

Our most romantic—and most delicious—annual event is back! Join us for a decadent Wine & Chocolate Pairing featuring artisan truffles from Creo Chocolates paired perfectly with our handcrafted wines.

Event Dates:
• February 6th & 7th (closed on February 8th)
• February 13th – 15th
Perfect for date nights, Galentine’s outings, or treating yourself!

What’s Included
Enjoy a curated tasting experience featuring:
4 wine + chocolate pairings
We’ll match 4 artisan truffles from Creo Chocolates with 4 of the 6 wines in our tasting flight—an unforgettable flavor journey!

Ticket Options
Basic Pairing — $45 per person
Includes the full wine & chocolate pairing experience.

VIP Package — $63 per person
Includes:
• Basic Wine & Chocolate Pairing
• A glass of sparkling wine
• A 2-piece CREO truffle box to take home

Treat someone you love—or treat yourself—to an indulgent tasting event filled with handcrafted wine, exquisite chocolate, and cozy vibes. Advance tickets are recommended for this event.

We can’t wait to share this delicious tradition with you!

 

Fee: $45

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
