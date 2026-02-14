|Location:
Hip Chicks do Wine
4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
503-234-3790
winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
Chocolate & Wine Pairing
Our most romantic—and most delicious—annual event is back! Join us for a decadent Wine & Chocolate Pairing featuring artisan truffles from Creo Chocolates paired perfectly with our handcrafted wines.
Event Dates:
• February 6th & 7th (closed on February 8th)
• February 13th – 15th
Perfect for date nights, Galentine’s outings, or treating yourself!
What’s Included
Enjoy a curated tasting experience featuring:
4 wine + chocolate pairings
We’ll match 4 artisan truffles from Creo Chocolates with 4 of the 6 wines in our tasting flight—an unforgettable flavor journey!
Ticket Options
Basic Pairing — $45 per person
Includes the full wine & chocolate pairing experience.
VIP Package — $63 per person
Includes:
• Basic Wine & Chocolate Pairing
• A glass of sparkling wine
• A 2-piece CREO truffle box to take home
Treat someone you love—or treat yourself—to an indulgent tasting event filled with handcrafted wine, exquisite chocolate, and cozy vibes. Advance tickets are recommended for this event.
We can’t wait to share this delicious tradition with you!
Fee: $45
