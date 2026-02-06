Location: Hip Chicks do Wine Map: 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202 Phone: 503-234-3790 Email: winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com Website: https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events All Dates: Feb 6, 2026 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Feb 7, 2026 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Feb 13, 2026 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Feb 14, 2026 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Feb 15, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Chocolate & Wine Pairing

Our most romantic—and most delicious—annual event is back! Join us for a decadent Wine & Chocolate Pairing featuring artisan truffles from Creo Chocolates paired perfectly with our handcrafted wines.



Event Dates:

• February 6th & 7th (closed on February 8th)

• February 13th – 15th

Perfect for date nights, Galentine’s outings, or treating yourself!



What’s Included

Enjoy a curated tasting experience featuring:

4 wine + chocolate pairings

We’ll match 4 artisan truffles from Creo Chocolates with 4 of the 6 wines in our tasting flight—an unforgettable flavor journey!



Ticket Options

Basic Pairing — $45 per person

Includes the full wine & chocolate pairing experience.



VIP Package — $63 per person

Includes:

• Basic Wine & Chocolate Pairing

• A glass of sparkling wine

• A 2-piece CREO truffle box to take home



Treat someone you love—or treat yourself—to an indulgent tasting event filled with handcrafted wine, exquisite chocolate, and cozy vibes. Advance tickets are recommended for this event.



We can’t wait to share this delicious tradition with you!

Fee: $45