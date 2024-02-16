|Location:
Branch Point Distillery
|Map:
15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
503.714.4181
|Email:
taste@branchpointdistillery.com
|Website:
http://https://www.exploretock.com/branchpointdistillery/experience/388962/chocolate-whiskey-pairing?date=2024-02-10&size=2&time=12%3A00
|All Dates:
Chocolate & Whiskey Pairings
Treat yourself or your date to a chocolate and whiskey pairing flight at the distillery. Once again we are partnering with Yen for Chocolate out of Portland to create a special flight with whiskeys or old fashioned cocktails. . These pairing flights are limited and will sell out, don’t miss your chance!
$30/flight
February 10th, 12pm - 6pm
February 15th, 2pm - 6pm
February 16th, 12pm - 6pm
February 17th, 12pm - 6pm