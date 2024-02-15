 Calendar Home
Location:Branch Point Distillery
Map:15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503.714.4181
Email:taste@branchpointdistillery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/branchpointdistillery/experience/388962/chocolate-whiskey-pairing?date=2024-02-10&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:Feb 10, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Feb 15, 2024 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Feb 16, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Feb 17, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Chocolate & Whiskey Pairings

Treat yourself or your date to a chocolate and whiskey pairing flight at the distillery. Once again we are partnering with Yen for Chocolate out of Portland to create a special flight with whiskeys or old fashioned cocktails. . These pairing flights are limited and will sell out, don’t miss your chance!

$30/flight

February 10th, 12pm - 6pm

February 15th, 2pm - 6pm

February 16th, 12pm - 6pm

February 17th, 12pm - 6pm

Treat yourself or your date to a chocolate and whiskey pairing flight at the distillery. Once again we are partnering with Yen for Chocolate out of Portland to create a special flight with whiskeys or old fashioned cocktails. . These pairing flights are limited and will sell out, don’t miss your chance! $30/flightFebruary 10th, 12pm - 6pmFebruary 15th, 2pm - 6pmFebruary 16th, 12pm - 6pmFebruary ...
Branch Point Distillery
Branch Point Distillery 15800 15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
February (2024)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable