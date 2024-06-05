|Location:
|Ora et Labora Wine Shop
|Map:
|3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, Oregon 97227
|Phone:
|(503) 444-7482
|Email:
|info@oraetlabora.wine
|Website:
|http://https://www.oraetlabora.wine/events/p/the-more-esoteric-grapes-of-oregon-saturday-may-25-2-4pm
|All Dates:
Chill Out: Discover Aromatic & Chillable Reds
At one point in the not too distant past, contemporary tastemakers had largely consolidated opinions about what makes a great red wine: boozy, rich in dry extract and glycerol, heavy with fruit and oak. Chilled reds represent a rebellion against the intense, heavily extracted style much of the U.S. once revered. Today, many talented makers around the world resist homogeneity and preserve historically-prized grapes that produce light wines of mineral and spice character, aromatic punch, and high drinkability. Substance without weight, complexity without ponderousness, these and other gravity-defying sensations are on offer for the adventurous.
In this class, we'll talk about what makes a 'chillable' red wine, and where this style originate around the world. We'll get into the potential future of chillable red in the US. And most importantly, we'll taste a lineup of spectacular aromatic and chillable reds!
Fee: $35
Light, crunchy & thirst-quenching -- discover and delight in some spectacular chillable reds