 Calendar Home
Location:Ora et Labora Wine Shop
Map:3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, Oregon 97227
Phone: (503) 444-7482
Email:info@oraetlabora.wine
Website:http://https://www.oraetlabora.wine/events/p/the-more-esoteric-grapes-of-oregon-saturday-may-25-2-4pm
All Dates:Jun 5, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Chill Out: Discover Aromatic & Chillable Reds

At one point in the not too distant past, contemporary tastemakers had largely consolidated opinions about what makes a great red wine: boozy, rich in dry extract and glycerol, heavy with fruit and oak. Chilled reds represent a rebellion against the intense, heavily extracted style much of the U.S. once revered. Today, many talented makers around the world resist homogeneity and preserve historically-prized grapes that produce light wines of mineral and spice character, aromatic punch, and high drinkability. Substance without weight, complexity without ponderousness, these and other gravity-defying sensations are on offer for the adventurous.

In this class, we'll talk about what makes a 'chillable' red wine, and where this style originate around the world. We'll get into the potential future of chillable red in the US. And most importantly, we'll taste a lineup of spectacular aromatic and chillable reds!

 

Fee: $35

Light, crunchy & thirst-quenching -- discover and delight in some spectacular chillable reds

Ora et Labora Wine Shop
Ora et Labora Wine Shop 97227 3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, Oregon 97227
June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable