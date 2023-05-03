Chemeketa Wine Studies Program Annual Barrel Tasti

Join us for a celebration of the achievements of Chemeketa Community College’s Wine Studies program and our talented alumni at our annual barrel tasting! Held at the Northwest Wine Studies Center/Chemeketa Eola campus in West Salem, this event will give you the opportunity to experience barrel tastings hosted by Wine Studies students in the winery along with alumni wineries pouring tastes and hors d'oeuvres provided by Wild Pear in the event center. Skybound Blue duo Matt and Jenny Behnke will entertain visitors with live Americana tunes on the patio. This event is open to the public; tickets are $20 for 21+ and $10 for under 21/non-drinkers. Visit our website for a schedule of events and to purchase tickets.

