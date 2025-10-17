 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:info@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Oct 17, 2025
Oct 18, 2025
Oct 19, 2025

Chehalem Mountains Wine Weekend

Join us for Chehalem Mountains Wine Weekend!
Take a trip into the Chehalem Mountains Friday, October 17 to Sunday, October 19 and enjoy HALF OFF tastings at participating locations! As a fun, fall collaboration, a group of us in the Chehalem Mountains AVA are partnering to bring you this special offering. Pick up a passport postcard at our Estate House, or at one of the other locations, and show it at the rest to receive your discounted tasting experience.
Tasting room reservations are encouraged. Be sure to check participating location’s hours and availability.
 
Participating Tasting Rooms:
Adelsheim
Appassionata Estates
ArborBrook
Bacus
Balsall Creek
Benza
Chehalem Estate
Cho Wines
Compris Vineyard
Dion Vineyard
Gemini Vineyards
J Christopher
Longplay
Oliver Springs Vineyard
Ponzi Vineyards only Friday & Sunday
Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery
Privé Vineyard
Rain Dance Vineyards

Take a trip into the Chehalem Mountains and enjoy HALF OFF tastings at participating locations!

The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
The Estate House @ Balsall Creek 18430 18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
October (2025)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable