Chehalem Mountains Wine Weekend

Join us for Chehalem Mountains Wine Weekend!

Take a trip into the Chehalem Mountains Friday, October 17 to Sunday, October 19 and enjoy HALF OFF tastings at participating locations! As a fun, fall collaboration, a group of us in the Chehalem Mountains AVA are partnering to bring you this special offering. Pick up a passport postcard at our Estate House, or at one of the other locations, and show it at the rest to receive your discounted tasting experience.

Tasting room reservations are encouraged. Be sure to check participating location’s hours and availability.

Participating Tasting Rooms: