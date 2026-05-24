Chehalem Mountains Estate Hiking Trail

Offered Sunday mornings, this guided two-mile hike offers a refreshing way to experience the Chehalem Mountains—inviting guests to move through the vineyard before settling into two seated tastings.



The journey begins at Adelsheim and winds through estate vines to neighboring Cooper Mountain, where the story continues. Along the way, guides share a seasonal look at vineyard life, with moments to pause, reset, and take in the landscape.



Guests are invited to engage their senses along the way, with fresh fruit and ingredients sourced from the land itself, including berries from the trail and Jack’s Garden.



Midway through the hike, we’ll visit our neighbor, Cooper Mountain, for a tasting that offers both a shift in perspective and a deeper look at a neighboring producer’s approach, underscoring a shared commitment to collaboration within the Willamette Valley.



The return to Adelsheim brings the experience full circle, with a seated tasting designed to connect what guests have seen, walked, and tasted throughout the afternoon.

Fee: $95