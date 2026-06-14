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Location:Winery at Jachter
Map:18800 NE Tykeson Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 971-205-8301
Email:hello@jachterwine.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/jachter-family-wines-newberg/event/590938/cheese-class-in-the-cellar
All Dates:Jun 14, 2026 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Cheese Class in the Cellar

We're taking a field trip to our Winery for the most unique cheese class of the year! Justine, our beloved cheese maiden, will be pairing special cheeses with 2025 wines straight from the barrel. While enjoying cheeses sourced from Cowbell Creamery, learn what makes this the perfect time to taste from barrel from our Cellar Master, Candra Jachter.

Space is limited so book early!

$75 General Admission
$50 Member

Payment will be taken after the completion of the class, not at the time of booking.

 

Fee: $75 General Admission - $50 Members

We're taking a field trip to our Winery for the most unique cheese class of the year! Justine, our beloved cheese maiden, will be pairing special cheeses with 2025 wines straight from the barrel. While enjoying cheeses sourced from Cowbell Creamery, learn what makes this the perfect time to taste from barrel from our Cellar Master, Candra Jachter.Space is limited so book early!$75 General Admission$50 ...
Winery at Jachter
Winery at Jachter 18800 18800 NE Tykeson Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
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