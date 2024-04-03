 Calendar Home
Location:Van Duzer Vineyards
Map:11975 Smithfield Rd, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 800-884-1927
Email:tastingroom@vanduzer.com
Website:http://https://www.vanduzer.com/calendar
All Dates:Apr 3, 2024 - Apr 4, 2024 April 4 from 6-8pm

Cheese + Wine Pairing Class

Join us at Van Duzer Vineyards on April 4th from 6-8 pm for a Cheese + Wine pairing class with local experts from Grazing Fields Charcuterie.

We'll lead you through an in-depth pairing with four of our wines as you learn what makes a great pairing work with expert tips and our acclaimed wines.

 

Fee: $55

Join us at the Van Duzer Vineyards on April 4th from 6-8 pm for a Cheese + Wine pairing class!

Van Duzer Vineyards
Van Duzer Vineyards 11975 11975 Smithfield Rd, Dallas, Oregon 97338
