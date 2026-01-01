Location: Cathedral Ridge-Dundee Tasting Room Map: 974 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115 All Dates: May 9, 2026 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm



Cheers to Mom Brunch

Join us this Mother's Day from 1:30 to 3 p.m., as we pay tribute to the amazing women in our lives. Treat Mom to a special "Cheers to Mom", flight of six wines paired with a seated, catered and plated meal from Piadina.



Lunch includes a glass of wine, salad, sandwich, Whimsy Chocolates + a special gift just for Mom!



Price is $30 for Members and their guests and space is limited to 24

Fee: $30 per person for Wine Club Members and their Guests