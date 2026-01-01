 Calendar Home
Location:Cathedral Ridge-Dundee Tasting Room
Map:974 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
All Dates:May 9, 2026 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm

Cheers to Mom Brunch

Join us this Mother's Day from 1:30 to 3 p.m., as we pay tribute to the amazing women in our lives. Treat Mom to a special "Cheers to Mom", flight of six wines paired with a seated, catered and plated meal from Piadina.

Lunch includes a glass of wine, salad, sandwich, Whimsy Chocolates + a special gift just for Mom!

Price is $30 for Members and their guests and space is limited to 24

 

Fee: $30 per person for Wine Club Members and their Guests

Join us this Mother's Day from 1:30 to 3 p.m., as we pay tribute to the amazing women in our lives. Treat Mom to a special "Cheers to Mom", flight of six wines paired with a seated, catered and plated meal from Piadina.Lunch includes a glass of wine, salad, sandwich, Whimsy Chocolates + a special gift just for Mom!Price is $30 for Members and their guests and space is limited to 24   Fee: $30 ...
Cathedral Ridge-Dundee Tasting Room
Cathedral Ridge-Dundee Tasting Room 97115 974 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable