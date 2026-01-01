|Location:
|Cathedral Ridge-Dundee Tasting Room
|Map:
|974 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
|All Dates:
Cheers to Mom Brunch
Join us this Mother's Day from 1:30 to 3 p.m., as we pay tribute to the amazing women in our lives. Treat Mom to a special "Cheers to Mom", flight of six wines paired with a seated, catered and plated meal from Piadina.
Lunch includes a glass of wine, salad, sandwich, Whimsy Chocolates + a special gift just for Mom!
Price is $30 for Members and their guests and space is limited to 24
Fee: $30 per person for Wine Club Members and their Guests