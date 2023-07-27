 Calendar Home
Location:Hazelfern Cellars
Map:4008 NE Zimri Drive, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5037355943
Email:howdy@chardyparty.wine
Website:http://https://www.chardyparty.wine
All Dates:Jul 27, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Chardy Party

On July 27, Hazelfern Cellars will be hosting a rousing celebration of Chardonnay together with other highly acclaimed Chardonnay producers from the Willamette Valley. The Chardy Party will be hosted at Hazelfern, who will be pouring wines along with Big Table Farm, Hundred Suns, and 00 Wines. The bash will start at 6 pm at the Hazelfern Barn and Tasting Room at 4008 NE Zimri Drive, and will kick off International Pinot Noir Celebration (IPNC) the night before the event begins. Tickets, shuttle details, and limited six packs are available at the event website here.

Partygoers will be treated to a fun evening featuring favorite Chardonnay food pairings like fried chicken, oysters, and all the farm fresh fixins prepared by famed Chef Joey Gibson from Portland’s Parallel Food and Drink.

“We absolutely love the excitement and energy around Chardonnay here in the Willamette Valley,” said Hazelfern founder Laura Laing. “This is my go-to grape and although we started Hazelfern over a decade ago with Pinot Noir, Chardonnay is what made me fall in love with wine and pushed Bryan and I forward to making wine full time. We’ve been talking about hosting a Chardy Party for years and to be joined by three friends and inspiring producers in Big Table Farm, Hundred Suns and 00 Wines to bring this inaugural event to life is a dream come true."

On the heels of Hazelfern’s selection as a featured winery in this year’s International Pinot Noir Celebration (IPNC) and their new property in Yamhill Carlton AVA, the Laings have much to celebrate, and collaboration is key; their neighbors in their new vineyard dubbed Hazelfern 2.0 are Shea Vineyard as a direct neighbor to the south, Gran Moraine and Soléna to the west, and Penner Ash to the east. Hazelfern is part of an inspiring movement of young first-generation Oregon winegrowers who share in the pioneering spirit of developing vineyard land for their homegrown wineries.

 

Fee: $250

Join Hazelfern, big table farm, Hundred Suns, and 00 Wines for the first annual Chardy Party June 27

Hazelfern Cellars
Hazelfern Cellars 97132 4008 NE Zimri Drive, Newberg, OR 97132
July (2023)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable