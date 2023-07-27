Chardy Party

On July 27, Hazelfern Cellars will be hosting a rousing celebration of Chardonnay together with other highly acclaimed Chardonnay producers from the Willamette Valley. The Chardy Party will be hosted at Hazelfern, who will be pouring wines along with Big Table Farm, Hundred Suns, and 00 Wines. The bash will start at 6 pm at the Hazelfern Barn and Tasting Room at 4008 NE Zimri Drive, and will kick off International Pinot Noir Celebration (IPNC) the night before the event begins. Tickets, shuttle details, and limited six packs are available at the event website here.



Partygoers will be treated to a fun evening featuring favorite Chardonnay food pairings like fried chicken, oysters, and all the farm fresh fixins prepared by famed Chef Joey Gibson from Portland’s Parallel Food and Drink.



“We absolutely love the excitement and energy around Chardonnay here in the Willamette Valley,” said Hazelfern founder Laura Laing. “This is my go-to grape and although we started Hazelfern over a decade ago with Pinot Noir, Chardonnay is what made me fall in love with wine and pushed Bryan and I forward to making wine full time. We’ve been talking about hosting a Chardy Party for years and to be joined by three friends and inspiring producers in Big Table Farm, Hundred Suns and 00 Wines to bring this inaugural event to life is a dream come true."



On the heels of Hazelfern’s selection as a featured winery in this year’s International Pinot Noir Celebration (IPNC) and their new property in Yamhill Carlton AVA, the Laings have much to celebrate, and collaboration is key; their neighbors in their new vineyard dubbed Hazelfern 2.0 are Shea Vineyard as a direct neighbor to the south, Gran Moraine and Soléna to the west, and Penner Ash to the east. Hazelfern is part of an inspiring movement of young first-generation Oregon winegrowers who share in the pioneering spirit of developing vineyard land for their homegrown wineries.

Fee: $250