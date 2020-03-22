Chardonnay Blending Seminar

Oregon is producing some of the world’s best Chardonnay. Come see why.



Winemaker Rachel Rose will first lead you through a benchmark tasting of a French and California Chardonnay. From there, you’ll learn about the different attributes of barrel characteristics and how to build a blend.



You will have the opportunity to blend your own Chardonnay, name it, and take it home in a full-sized 750 ml wine bottle.



Tickets also include tasty nibbling treats after the Seminar, a special flight in the Tasting Room, and 1 bottle of the 2017 Estate Chardonnay. Only 12 spots available in each session. Purchase your tickets now.

Fee: $50.00