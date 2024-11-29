|Location:
|Ambar Estate
|Map:
|12550 NE Worden Hill Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-687-4992
|Email:
|info@ambarestate.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/ambar-estate/event/501249/chardonnay-crab-soiree
|All Dates:
Chardonnay and Crab Soiree
Join us at Ambar Estate for an unforgettable afternoon at our Crab & Chardonnay Soirée. Savor the freshest live crab and oysters, perfectly paired with our Chardonnay. Enjoy the stunning backdrop of our estate vineyard with live music, as we celebrate and enjoy the bounty of Oregon.
Fee: $175