Charcuterie Workshop at Chris James Cellars

We are thrilled to finally bring you a Charcuterie Workshop! Woman-owned business Charcuterie Me will be at our McMinnville tasting room, for a fun Saturday! Start with a blank platter canvas as you’re walked through the cheese cutting technique, salami rose/cured meat folding techniques, and assembling everything onto a palm-leaf platter.

Tools provided:

- A 9-inch round tray

- Cheese knives and spoon (for on-site use only)

- 2 Cured Meats

- 3 Cheeses

- Dried Fruits

- Nuts

- Jam

- Crackers

- Olives

- Pickles

- Chocolate

- Garnish

- A flight of wine, a mimosa, or a glass pour of your choice

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Time/Location: 11 am - 1pm || McMinnville location (645 NE 3rd St.)

Cost: $80 per person

Your Ticket Includes: Workshop education, food, materials, prep time, a flight of wine, a mimosa, or a glass pour of your choice

Cost: $80 per person (includes all supplies needed and a flight of wine)

* Cancellations made within 48 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.

Fee: $80