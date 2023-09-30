|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038521135
|Email:
|beth@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/wines/Events/Charcuterie-Workshop
|All Dates:
Charcuterie Workshop at Chris James Cellars
We are thrilled to finally bring you a Charcuterie Workshop! Woman-owned business Charcuterie Me will be at our McMinnville tasting room, for a fun Saturday! Start with a blank platter canvas as you’re walked through the cheese cutting technique, salami rose/cured meat folding techniques, and assembling everything onto a palm-leaf platter.
Tools provided:
- A 9-inch round tray
- Cheese knives and spoon (for on-site use only)
- 2 Cured Meats
- 3 Cheeses
- Dried Fruits
- Nuts
- Jam
- Crackers
- Olives
- Pickles
- Chocolate
- Garnish
- A flight of wine, a mimosa, or a glass pour of your choice
Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023
Time/Location: 11 am - 1pm || McMinnville location (645 NE 3rd St.)
Cost: $80 per person
Your Ticket Includes: Workshop education, food, materials, prep time, a flight of wine, a mimosa, or a glass pour of your choice
Cost: $80 per person (includes all supplies needed and a flight of wine)
* Cancellations made within 48 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.
Fee: $80
Start with a blank platter canvas as you’re walked through creating a beautiful board.